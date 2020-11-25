Remembering the life of Sadie Holland

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A long-time public servant is being remembered for her trailblazing career and love for others.

Sadie Holland might be best known for serving 16 years as a Lee County Justice Court Judge.

However, she had a lot of first-time milestones in her career.

In addition to being the first female Justice Court Judge in the county, she was also the first woman to woman to be elected mayor of Nettleton in 1979.

She and her husband, JC, were the first Mississippians named Outstanding Farmers of America in 1966.

Holland also ran a funeral home with her son, former state Representative Steve Holland.

The 87-year-old is also remembered for raising her six sons and her love for her family and friends.

“Just a long career in public service and she did it with grace but also with toughness and as somebody that the public trusted,” said Brandon Presley, Public Service Commissioner. “You know she was the first, for instance, a female school bus driver for a public school in the state of Mississippi. There wasn’t much she wasn’t willing to take on, and I think that is going to be her legacy.”

Holland also served as clerk of the Tupelo Municipal Court, at one time.

She died yesterday after a heart procedure.

As of this afternoon, funeral arrangements were incomplete.