Representative Trent Kelly met with constituents in Webster County

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – First District U.S. Representative Trent Kelly meets with constituents in Webster County today.

The Congressman held a meet and greet with community leaders in Eupora to talk about what is going on in Washington as well as to find out what constituents back home are concerned with.

We asked him about COVID vaccinations and a proposal by the President to require businesses to make their employees get the shot.

“It is important that you get vaccinated. I’m vaccinated. I recommend that anyone over the age of 40 gets vaccinated. It will save your life and possibly some other people’s lives. However, I don’t believe in mandates… I think the way the Biden Administration went about this is illegal and unconstitutional. But I don’t want people to confuse that with me not encouraging them to get vaccinated,” said Representative Trent Kelly, (R) MS-01

Congressman Kelly was also getting local input on infrastructure needs and proposed spending of CARES Act funds.