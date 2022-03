Resident and dog saved in Starkville house fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One MSU student and a dog named Sippi escaped a house fire last night.

The Starkville Fire Department responded to a fire at eleven fifteen p.m. On North Nash street.

The dog Sippi was trapped inside the home and when they found him he was not breathing.

The dog was taken outside where paramedics performed CPR and SPD was able to rescue him.

Sippi was successfully resuscitated.