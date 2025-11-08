Residents can help make history come to life for an Itawamba Co. school

“This is our second Living Wax Museum,” Alexander said.

Last year’s Living Wax Museum featured students dressed as historical figures including Queen Elizabeth, Albert Einstein, and many others.

Students have already chosen their historical figure for this year, they are doing research, which they will highlight on displays, and the best part, the student dresses up as their character. Alexander has some of the costumes in her classroom.

“We are from Galileo to Jalen Hurts, and we have a broad range. We will have a Nick Saban this year,” Alexander said.

That is where the school can use the public’s help.

“One of our biggest needs for this event are costumes. It doesn’t have to be period pieces. We welcome any and all costumes. One student told me he was a vampire, I said, I can use a cape from a vampire costume,” Alexander said.

No donation to the Living Wax Museum will go unused, and it may find its way to the Bulldog Boutique, an on-campus thrift store for students and their families.

“Students usually shop one to two times a season so, we are getting ready for winter clothes. I haven’t had a chance to pull those out. Also, the families in need so, if a family calls and says, ‘I need pants,’ I say, ‘come shop at the boutique. Let’s see what we have in there’,” said Hope Spencer, a counselor at the school.

The Bulldog Boutique has grown from a literal closet, to a classroom. There is also a big need for volunteers to help sort and display the inventory. So all donations of costumes and clothes are appreciated, and nothing will go to waste.

The Bulldog Boutique has also helped outfit kids who are part of basketball and flag football programs in the community. Donations can be dropped off at the attendance center or the main administration building in Fulton. Monetary donations can also be made to the Dorsey PTO. The school needs a sign for its Bulldog Boutique.