HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Houston voters went to the polls on Tuesday to decide a $9 million school bond issue.

The money would be used for building repairs and improvements and improved security measures.

As of now, it doesn’t look like Houston students will be getting those facility upgrades any time soon.

Complete but unofficial numbers show that only 655 voters came out in favor of the bond issue with 761 opposing it.