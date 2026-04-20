Residents to have a new nursing home in Choctaw Co.

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Soon, Choctaw County Residents will have a new nursing home.

The new facility will be connected to the Choctaw Regional Medical Center in Ackerman.

County and hospital leaders celebrated the achievement today at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Leaders say they’ve needed an upgraded nursing home for years.

The facility will replace the current for Choctaw Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The project is funded by the hospital and Choctaw County Board of Supervisors.

The new nursing home is expected to open by August 2027.

Learn more about this story tonight on WCBI News.

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