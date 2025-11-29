Restaurant sees bump with Egg Bowl and Black Friday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Black Friday wasn’t just for shopping this year, it was also a big day for football, especially here in Mississippi.

With the Egg Bowl moving up a day on the calendar this year, restaurants were seeing a spike in business as fans joined shoppers for a big lunch rush.

After spending Thursday with family and friends, many spent Friday shopping to find the best deal, the perfect gift for that special someone or cheering on their bulldogs or rebels.

Zachary’s manager Dow ford said the combination of football fans and shoppers taking a lunch break made for a bigger crowd than expected.

“We’re actually a little bit busier today than I would’ve thought with the game being played in Starkville but with it being black Friday and the biggest shopping day of the year, we’re pleased with the business that we have right now,” Ford said.

He said the early crowd was steady and he was expecting things to pick up after the game.

“After the game’s over with, regardless of the outcome, we’ll probably be a little busier than we are right now. Hopefully it won’t get too rowdy, again depending on the outcome,” Ford said.

Ford says they’ve seen a mixture of both football lovers and those spending the day with family.

“There are obviously people here with families that might be trying to keep from cooking or having to clean but we’ve got a lot of people here watching the football game and we’ve seen some people that I would bet are in town doing some shopping,” Ford said.

