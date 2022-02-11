Restaurants prepare for a busy weekend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Restaurants are anticipating a busy weekend.

Superbowl Sunday and Valentine’s day are ahead of us.

“I think it’s going to start today and have a constant building up to Monday and we will just be busy all the way through,” said Price.

A business blitz, that’s what restaurant owners are predicting this weekend.

Harvey’s General manager Duston Price says that a big crowd on the weekend is normal but having Valentines Day and Superbowl Sunday on the same weekend will have him going to his playbook.

“Valentine’s day is normally very busy and with it being on a Monday this year we’re anticipating on the week ahead to be very busy as well starting today going through tomorrow of course on Sunday as well and absolutely on Monday it will be very busy,” said Price.

Some restaurants that usually take Monday off are making an exception with Valentine’s Day coming at the beginning of the week.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls leading up to Valentine’s day asking if we are going to be open on Monday when we’re normally not so people are starting to call and get info on what we are trying to do,” said Brown.

Chasen Brown, proprietor of Georgia Blue in Starkville says he expects a full house all weekend, but he’s got his team ready to keep things moving and keep his customers happy, even if he has to go to his bench for extra help.

“We are prepared for that so we are fully staffed specifically for this big weekend so we look to execute it in the fastest and most professional way possible,” said Brown.

Harvey’s says that they are still taking a few more reservations for this weekend.