Return to normalcy before potential weekend drop

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Chances for scattered thunderstorm activity to start the week is replaced by a brief dry spell before the rain returns on the weekend. Highs remain in the low 90s throughout the week before a significant weekend drop into the low 80s.

MONDAY: Highs top out around 90s as scattered thunderstorms roam the viewing area. Lows bottom out in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Highs once again sit in the low 90s, with additional chance for scattered thunderstorms during the day. Overnight temperatures reach the low 70s.