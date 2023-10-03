Revitalizing history: Aberdeen receives grant to renovate historical building

ABER

DEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Aberdeen received a grant for over $100,000 to renovate one of its historical train depots.

The grant came from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

Plans have been in the works for the last decade to renovate the building. But this grant has helped them to get the ball rolling.

Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott said they are hoping to turn it into an event center.

“We’re looking forward to this because we know this is going to be a big intersection for entertainment along with the fact that we have the new police department. Once we get it refurbished and across the street, we also have the gym. We are going to have a lot of operations going on simultaneously in this closed-in area, and our goal is when we finish with this product here, we will have green space and also a new parking area,” said Scott.

Work has already started inside of the depot.

