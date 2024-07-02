Reward increased in Carroll County homicide

A reward has been increased for information in a Carroll County homicide

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department wants help to solve the case of Kenneth “Kim” Daves.

The 53-year-old Black Hawk man was found murdered in the store he owned with his family in the Carroll County community.

A customer discovered Daves in July of 2015.

Sheriff Clint Walker says many leads have been developed over the years, but his team of investigators still need someone to come forward to help

close the case.

Sheriff Walker asked Carroll County supervisors to approve a $10,000.00 reward to be paid for

information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Daves’

murder.

The family joined the Sheriff as he told supervisors he believes someone knows who is responsible.

The victim’s daughter Jessica Cortez also spoke supervisors.

The Carroll County board unanimously to offer a reward of $10,000.00 to go along with the $11,000.00 being offered by the family.

A total of $21,000.00 is available to anyone who can give information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

If you have information contact Sheriff Clint Walker at 662-310-7233 or call the Sheriff’s Office at 662-237-9283.