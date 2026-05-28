Rinse and Repeat Forecast For Scattered Storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The stormy trend continues with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon with more widespread storm coverage on Friday.

TODAY: Much like yesterday, the morning looks relatively dry. But, starting at noon, scattered thunderstorms will move in from the south and continue to track north during the afternoon. Another warm day as well as highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the night. Lows staying warm in the low 70s.

TOMORROW: A stationary front will be parked across the area, adding a little extra lift for showers and storms to develop. This will lead to more widespread coverage of rain for both the morning and afternoon. Highs will be a little cooler, reaching the low to mid 80s.