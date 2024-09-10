Rise in youth crimes around the area

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – There has been an uptick in crimes committed by youth.

From a violent incident in Starkville September 6 to multiple car burglaries in the area, we have seen several incidents of youth committing crime in the last several days.

Judge Lydia Quarles presides over youth court in Noxubee County.

Quarles said in some instances, the juvenile may be charged as an adult.

“If it’s that kind of crime, the police or the sheriff are going to immediately say ‘this kid’s an adult. It’s an adult crime’ and so that means the kid doesn’t have any protection anymore, like his name and face can be all over,” said Quarles.

Judge Quarles said the common theme she sees in the youth, who commit these crimes, is a lack

of parental involvement.

“Because of poverty, a lot of these Moms are working two and three jobs to keep food on the table, and of course, a lot of these children have absent fathers,” said Quarles.

Macon Police Chief Divine Beck also believed parental involvement is a factor.

“The solution is to start at home with the parents. The parents cannot be their kids’ friends. You got to respect your parent on a level that they’re your parents. They’re not your friend,” said Beck.

Chief Beck said juvenile offenders may spend two weeks at most in juvenile detention for committing a crime unless it’s a serious offense.

Beck thinks longer sentences could help.

“We need to get them off the street and give them harsher penalties, so they can spend six months to a year in juvenile detention center… make it hard for them,” said Beck.

Chief Beck said a lot of youth who commit these crimes are under 17.

