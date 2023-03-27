Road closed in Amory until further notice starting Tuesday

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a storm-related road closing in Amory for Tuesday.

Highway 25 from the Highway 6 intersection and points north to the city limits will be closed Tuesday.

Utility poles and lines will be taken down and put back in place.

Traffic will be diverted onto Mt. Zion Road from Smithville and Highway 6 from Main Street.

You will not be able to access Highway 25 North in the city until the crews are done.

No timeline has been set on when the road will reopen.

