Road Closing In Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- If you drive along Sun Creek Road in Oktibbeha County, you may have noticed some construction work going on.

The road will now be closed as crews work to replace two bridges on the road.

District 3 Supervisor Marvell Howard said drivers will have to find alternate routes until the bridges are fully repaired.

County leaders said the bridges are old and outdated and haven’t been repaired in more than four decades.

Howard said it’ll take anywhere between four to six months for the bridges to be repaired and the street to be re-opened.