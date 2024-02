Road closure alert: Around Amory High School on Jim Williams Dr.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Motorists and students who drive to Amory High School need to know about a road closure.

As work is underway on the new football stadium, Jim Williams Drive and an area around the stadium will be closed.

The Amory School District encouraged motorists to find alternate routes as construction is underway.

It is estimated that construction should continue through at least August.

