Road closure notice: Portion of Bartahatchie Road

MONROE/LOWNDES COUNTIES, Miss. (WCBI) – Southern Monroe County and northern Lowndes County drivers need to be aware of an upcoming long road closing.

A portion of Bartahatchie Road will be shut off starting Monday.

The closing will impact areas between Burks and Wolfe Roads.

Crews will be replacing a bridge over the Buttahatchee River.

This work will take more than a year to complete.

