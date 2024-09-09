Road expected to be closed in Lowndes County

closure

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County drivers will need to plan an alternate route on their daily drives.

Artesia road will be closed to all traffic from Charleigh Ford Jr. Drive to Billups Gate road starting Monday, September 9.

Aluminum Dynamics will be installing a rail spur for their facility, causing the road closure.

Work is expected to last until September 23, if weather the permits.

During this two-week period, drivers will be detoured around the ADI site via Charleigh Ford Jr. drive and Airport road.

