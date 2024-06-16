Road work continues in Tupelo

Work will continue on Endville Road on Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18, as crews finish up with paving.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Road work continues in Tupelo.

Endville Road from Walsh Road to Countrywood Road will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

This will allow crews to finish paving the road.

A detour will be set up directing traffic to Countrywood Road and Walsh Road.

