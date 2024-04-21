Road work in Tupelo may affect Monday morning route
McNeese Street will be closed to through traffic Monday, April 22, at 8 a.m.
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – For those who live or work in Tupelo, your route may be affected this week.
McNeese Street will be closed to through traffic Monday, April 22, at 8 a.m.
Tupelo Public Works will be repairing a cross drain.
A detour will direct drivers to South Feemster Lake Road.
Work should be completed by Tuesday, April 23 at 3 p.m. and the road should be reopened.