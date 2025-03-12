Rob Chambers challenges Tupelo Mayor in Republican Primary

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A conservative activist said he is running for mayor of the All America city to boost public safety, lower taxes and promote economic development.

Rob Chambers is challenging Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan in the Republican primary. Chambers has been involved in government relations for more than two decades.

The 56-year-old Tupelo resident said he believes more needs to be done to deal with the homeless population, he also wants to lower taxes, and one of his main campaign platforms deals with public safety and pay for first responders.

“I want to increase public safety in the city of Tupelo, for all of Tupelo. I want all areas of Tupelo to be safe, north, south, East and West, encompassing city limits.

What I want to do is help support our public safety officers, firefighters, I want to retain our officers here. I understand a lot of them are leaving and going to other areas because of a lack of pay and a lack of support,” said Chambers.

The primaries are set for April 1. Since there is no Democrat opponent, the winner of the Republican mayoral primary will win that race.

