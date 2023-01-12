Rob Roberson announces plan to run for state House District 43 re-election

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Golden Triangle legislator is running for his seat once again.

Rob Roberson took to social media to announce he has signed qualifying papers for the state House District 43 seat.

The Republican was re-elected in 2016 and has held the position ever since.

He was also a state representative from 1998 until 2003.

District 43 covers portions of Oktibbeha and Winston Counties.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter