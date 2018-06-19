ROBBY & TOM IN OMAHA: Bulldogs Flip the Switch with 8-Run 8th; MSU One Win Away from CWS Title Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WCBI) — In need of insurance runs while leading 4-2 heading into the eighth inning, Mississippi State got the cushion in a huge way.

The Bulldogs rocked North Carolina with an eight-run top of the eighth, lead by a bases-clearing double by freshman DH Jordan Westburg (who finished with 7 RBIs on the day).

Mississippi State defeats North Carolina, 12-2, and improving its College World Series record to 2-0.

The Bulldogs will await the winner of North Carolina vs. Oregon State on Wednesday, and is one win away from its second championship appearance in school history.