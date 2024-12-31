Roofing company laying tarp for storm damage victims

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Shurden’s roofing employees are cutting and laying temporary waterproof tarp for residents in Highlands Plantation, who suffered roof damage as a result of Saturday’s storm.

“Unfortunately, in the storm the other night, there was a lot of damage that occurred out here, and we are just trying to help the community out and get these people in the dry,” said Josh Shurden, Owner of Shurden’s Roofing. “So that the next time it rains, it will not damage anymore of their property or materials.”

In a statement to WCBI, Oktibbeha County EMA Director Kristen Campanella, said quote “We conducted over 100 damage assessments across the county.”

Most of that damage took place in Highlands Plantation.

Josh Shurden of Shurden Roofing said he and his crews are always trying to make an impact in the community.

“Of course, this is our profession,” said Shurden. “We do this day in and day out, and this is our home community, and we just wanted to get out in the community and help.”

Shurden said there are several fake contractors out there, and there is one thing you should always check when someone shows up to your doorstep asking to work on your roof.

“You want to make sure when you hire someone, that they are state board contracting,” said Shurden. “That means they carry a Mississippi contracting license. They are held accountable for what they do in the state of Mississippi by the state board of contractors.”

Brian Flaherty’s roof was one of those damaged.

He said its special seeing people stepping in to lend a helping hand

“I think it is fantastic,” said Flaherty. “The quick response to it by the whole community has just been phenomenal and fantastic, and for them to come out here especially the day after to check on water damage and even putting this temporary thing down is very fantastic.”

“It is not easy after a storm like what we had.” said Flaherty. “And we are really appreciative over here.”

Shurden said the company laid tarp for over a dozen homes in Highlands Plantation.

