Rotarian Zac Ashmore discusses 2026 Guadalajara Service trip with Starkville Rotary Club

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Rotarian Zac Ashmore has a passion for international service.

Today, he discussed the 2026 Guadalajara Service trip that District 6820 goes on every year and how they were able to make an impact in Mexico.

The group took this year’s trip from February 1 through February 7.

This is in conjunction with their sister district in Guadalajara, Mexico, and the purpose is to help communities in that area.

Ashmore helps out with the vision clinic, but the group as a whole works to help schools, community centers, healthcare needs, dental needs, pharmaceutical needs, and more.

He has been on the trip about 4 times. He says each time he goes, he comes back with stories of how service impacts others.

Even though they faced some challenges, the group got a lot of good things done.

“The thing I hope for Rotarians to take away from my message is that international service is a part of who we are and what we do. A lot of Rotarians focus a bit too much on their local clubs and local issues, which is good because Rotary Clubs exist to help out their local communities. But sometimes we lose sight of the fact that we are an international service organization. So, going on trips like this and getting involved in these types of trips is a good way to remind ourselves that we’re not just the Rotary Club of Starkville, Mississippi. We’re part of a grander organization that spans the entire world,” said Zac.

This trip was accompanied by two Rotary Youth Exchange Students

Next year’s trip will be from February 7 through February 13, 2027.

Last years trip consisted of helping 7 districts, $59,000 raised, 5 schools had improved infrastructure, over 8,200 beneficiaries, 8 wheelchairs and 60 hearing aids were given out, 466 people received visual services, 415 received medical services, 418 vaccines were given, 450 water filters were put in place, 165 dental services were provided, and 1,182 medicines were provided.

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