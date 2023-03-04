Rowdy Foundation host basketball event for special needs people

COLUMBUS, Miss ( WCBI) – One organization is looking to break barriers for special needs people one hoop at a time.

The Rowdy Foundation hosted a basketball event Saturday at Heritage Academy.

This allowed athletes of all ages with special needs the chance to build their skills on the court

and to teach them that they can do anything they put their minds to.

Myers is like any other 7 -year-old full of energy and ready to get rid of it.

and today he was able to do that by practicing his skills on the basketball court.

” I like shooting because you get points.”

and when asked how many points Myers says, ” 150.”

At a young age Myers was diagnosed with Autism.

His mother, Whitney Ferguson was looking for a way to provide acceptance for people like her son who have special needs.

That’s when the Rowdy Foundation was born.

“It was something as a parent going through the steps and the motions that I saw a need for,” said Ferguson.

Events like Rowdy hoops aren’t just for the kids. It shows parents of special needs children that they are not alone.

” We just want to provide inclusive events. It’s not a typical outing for most parents. Some parents get really nervous. I know myself included I used to get really nervous going out in public not necessarily knowing what to expect,” said Ferguson.

The participants all went through different stations.

While events like this are for fun and games it gives people with special needs the opportunity to learn different skills and try out different social settings.

Luke Fisher is what you would call a buddy.

Heritage Academy students chose to partner with the Rowdy Foundation for their senior project.

You can see him and other seniors guiding the basketball players.

” The kids are just having a fun time. It’s not really structured. They are getting to do whatever they want. Whatever makes them smile, ” said Fisher.

Fisher says doing projects like this are fun.

and he hopes it encourages anyone with special needs to keep pushing those boundaries

” Anything you put your mind to you can do it. You know they are out here having fun playing basketball. It’s something that they might have been told they couldn’t do or they wouldn’t be able to do,” said Fisher.

and Myers is putting his mind to it one basket at a time.

To learn more you can visit Rowdyfoundation

For 24/7 news and updates follow us on Facebook and Twitter