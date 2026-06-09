Work starts on Eupora neighborhood sewer project

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Eupora neighborhood is getting a sewer makeover.

The work is part of the city’s sewer rehabilitation project, targeting some of the town’s oldest areas.

Work officially started on Autumn Drive on Monday, June 9.

“There’s been constant challenges with the sewer system that was originally installed on this street. Basically, there was a lack of flow, of positive flow, in the right direction. And that would result in problems over the years,” said Eupora Public Works Director Odie Avery.

And that has caused slow drainage in many residents’ homes.

Public Works Director Odie Avery said the plan is to replace the entire sewer line on the street.

Box Construction from Mathison is doing the work.

“We’re moving equipment and hauling material in … we’re about to get our grade and dig down and tie into the manhole where we can start laying pipe,” said Michael Box, owner of Box Construction.

Eupora was awarded 1.4 million dollars in federal funds from the Cares Act to complete the full sewer project.

Leaders say the work will have a long-term impact on the city and its infrastructure.

“If we strengthen our foundation, if our systems, our water systems, our sewer system, our park system, if they’re all in great shape, that just sets us up for

a better future when people are considering Eupora. They know we’ve got good water and reliable sewers and good park amenities for people to enjoy. So, kind of looking at it just as strengthening the foundation of what Eupora is built on,” said Avery.

One lane for drivers is still open near the construction area on Autumn Drive.

However, the garbage truck was not able to travel down the street on Monday.

Instead, residents are instructed to place their garbage bins at the end of Autumn Drive at Old Walthall Road on Friday morning.

From there, the Golden Triangle Waste Services will be able to empty them.

The City also plans to make improvements to the water line of Autumn Drive in the future.

Leaders ask for the community’s patience as crews work on the sewer system.

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