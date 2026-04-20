RRC’s largest fundraiser of the year honors community leader Juanita Floyd

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – When it was time to name this year’s Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award winner, the decision was unanimous.

” We are honoring Ms Juanita Floyd,” said Robby Parman, executive director of the Regional Rehabilitation Center.

Floyd was the first African American hired at The CREATE Foundation, 41 years ago. She is now CREATE’s senior vice president of finance and administration. Floyd is known for her work with non profits, and she is a published author. Her book, ‘Summer of 1969’ tells the story of her experience as a child during integration. Floyd says she was surprised when she found out she was this year’s honoree.

‘I told Robby, ‘are you sure? are you sure you want me to be this,?’ but again, to God be the glory, I am happy and thankful,” Floyd said.

The award is named after Red Rasberry, the first executive director of the RRC. The dinner is the largest fundraiser for the RRC, which provides a variety of services, such as occupational therapy, speech therapy, dyslexia treatment, and other services.

Since its founding 65 years ago, The Regional Rehab Center has never charged clients, or insurance companies for its services.

And as the setup is underway for the Red Rasberry Humanitarian Awards Dinner, organizers are hoping for a record breaking crowd, who will catch the vision and help financially.

‘If you have relationships with people, if you have done what you are supposed to do, if you have treated everyone right, good things will happen and because of those relationships, I am seeing so many people give to Regional Rehab this year, seeing people I didn’t think would do it but they are doing that so I am grateful for that,” Floyd said.

Parman says the awards dinner is also a chance to let even more people know about the non profit and its many services.

‘We don’t have a budget for marketing, our marketing is through our fundraisers and word of mouth, if you need our services, give us a call, or come take a tour of the center, and to know what we do first hand,” Parman said.

The Red Rasberry Humanitarian Awards Dinner takes place Tuesday night at the Tupelo Furniture Market.

Tickets are still available.

regionalrehabcenter.com For more information go toor call (662)842 1891.