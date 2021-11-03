Runoff will happen for Board of Trustees seat for Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A runoff is in the works for a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees.

Cassandra Palmer garnered the most votes.

She has 45 percent of the vote.

Ronnie Tucker finished second with 23 percent of the vote.

Those two candidates will meet for a November 23rd runoff.

This school board seat is one of two that the school district voters in the county elect to the school board.