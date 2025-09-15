S.F.D. responded to a structure fire Friday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Around 9:00 on Friday, the Starkville Fire Department was dispatched by Oktibbeha County E-911 to a structure fire at 110 Logan Drive.

Initial reports showed everyone was out of the home, but when fire crews arrived, they found one person trapped inside.

Firefighters initiated a search, and found one victim on the second floor.

While crews worked to contain the blaze, firefighters rescued the victim and provided immediate care.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, and is in critical condition.

Another resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

