SAAC and Proof Bakery host “Discourse” art exhibit in new space

The Starkville Area Arts Council and Proof Bakery hosted their first exhibition from Zoé Ishee at their new space in downtown Starkville.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Art provides an opportunity to connect with people by showing a glimpse into someone else’s view of the human experience.

For someone to take part in this process, art first needs to be shared.

This makes the space in which art is displayed almost as important as the art itself.

That’s why the collaboration between the Starkville Area Arts Council and Proof Bakery to put together a new exhibition space in the reopened bakery is a positive development.

Walter Diehl, SAAC Art in Public Places chair, said why the move was desirable.

“It’s a good partnership.” Diehl said. “It actually is good fiscally for her. It’s good fiscally for the Arts Council. We’re still in a downtown space, which is desirable.”

Mo Balaa, Proof Bakery partner, said the opportunity was perfect.

“It was the perfect opportunity to finally get everything going again and kind of come back full swing and continue to serve the community with amazing baked goods, and now amazing art,” Balaa said.

Diehl reiterated his feelings about the collaboration.

“It’s one of those things that is working out for everybody.” Diehl said.

Zoé Ishee, the local artist whose exhibit titled “Discourse” was featured at the event shared how she felt about the new space.

“I think it’s really interesting,” Ishee said. “It’s definitely smaller, but I think it’s more homey, kind of like, easier to talk.”

Ishee also said the future of art in Starkville looks bright.

“I’m really optimistic about the future of the art here,” Ishee said. “It’s really important for us to all connect, like, genuinely, through art.”

Balaa said that art is unifying.

“It is sort of this unifying force that allows us to look past all of our differences and challenges and really kind of appreciate humanity,” Balaa said.

Diehl shared what the value of art is.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” Diehl said. “And it is one of the few ways that we have of seeing the world through other people’s eyes and so, you know, that is value.”

Ishee said what her “Discourse” exhibit was meant to signify.

“I love to just be, like, kind of weirdly honest in the art,” Ishee said. “And I think that’s important for friends and students that are working together to have that, like, expressive side. The word discourse sounds a little serious, but I think it’s funny because it’s not that serious. We’re just talking. We’re just having a conversation.”

Max Hyche, a Starkville D.I.Y. booker, said what the effect of new talent in the art scene means for Starkville.

“Being in a college town, I think having the constant, like, refresh with, like, new students coming in every four years is really interesting,” Hyche said. “Like Zoe or any of, like, the bands or artists that go into school here, they kind of just leave their mark for the four years that they’re here, and then they kind of leave something in Starkville, and it inspires new artists that are coming into Starkville.”

The next exhibit in the new exhibition space will be the annual Winter Showcase in November.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.