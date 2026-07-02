Saddling up for the 2nd annual Clay County Sheriff’s Rodeo

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For more than 150 years, professional rodeos have been one of the biggest spectator sports in the world.

For Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott, it was something he grew up on.

“The rodeo is a simpler past. I grew up going to rodeos, and there are not that many local rodeos. Some kids have never even gotten to experience a rodeo, so this gives them an opportunity,” said Scott.

From Bareback riding, breakaway roping, barrel racing, and bull riding, the Second Annual Sheriff’s Rodeo is kicking up dust at the Cattleman’s Stockyard July 3-4.

The event is aiming to rope in community members for a night of family fun close to home.

” This year again, we are building on our event from last year. You are going to have more kids’ activities; we got more pony rides because the pony rides were a great hit because a lot of kids have never ridden a pony before. This year we are bringing in a lot more ponies for that. This year also, we are doing a sponsored fireworks show Saturday night,” said Sheriff Scott.

Sheriff Scott says it’s a team effort to get the job done right.

“It’s the community. That’s what this is all about… This rodeo isn’t about making money; it’s about putting it back into our community, and our community is always so good at ste

pping up and supporting – Law enforcement also stepping up and supporting each other”

Fun for the kids starts at 5, and the rodeo is hitting the ground running at 7:15

This year, the sheriff’s department is also raffling off a Limited Edition American Sheriffs Henry 22 rifle.

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