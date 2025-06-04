Safe Haven Baby Box installed at Fire Station #3 in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The All-America City now has a space for parents to safely drop off their infant child, if they feel they can’t provide adequate care for the baby.

A “Safe Haven Baby Box” has been installed at Fire Station #3 on Veterans Boulevard. The baby box is the result of House Bill 1318, passed in 2023. That law gives parents up to 45 days after a child’s birth to surrender their baby, without prosecution.

Tupelo Fire Chief Brad Robinson says the box was installed, at no cost, by the non-profit, Safe Haven Baby Boxes. The chief says the baby box is a high-tech tool that ensures the baby’s well-being.

“Once you open the door, and once it is shut, it triggers an alarm. Once something is placed inside the bassinet, it kind of breaks a beam, weight, and motion in the bassinet as well,” said Tupelo Fire Chief Brad Robinson.

Representatives from the nonprofit will take part in a dedication ceremony for Tupelo’s Safe Haven Baby Box in the near future.

