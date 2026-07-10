Safe Place, Inc. holds annual community wash day

STARKVILLE – Many students in our area have less than a month left of summer before returning to school.

A nonprofit organization in Starkville wants to ensure that all students have clean clothing when they go back to class.

With the beginning of school less than three weeks away for many students in the area, having clean clothing is a necessity.

In these trying times, it may be hard for families to purchase new clothing for their children. But Safe Place, Inc. has an innovative way to make sure the kids have clean clothes to go back to school in.

They held their annual community wash day.

SaPerior Patton says today is important for many families in the area.

“It’s very important. It’s open to the whole Golden Triangle, anybody who’s in need who needs clean clothes. It’s important because it cuts down on bullying and helps to boost self-esteem. Every child can’t afford new clothes, but we believe that all kids deserve clean clothes.”

Safe Place holds a wash day quarterly for those in the community to ensure children have clean clothing. And everything’s included; all families have to do is sign up online and show up. It’s one of the many services that Safe Place offers to families in need.

“It helps so much because of inflation; right now, everything is high, so parents are really struggling. In the Starkville School District, they’re on a new schedule, so the kids had a little less than two months out of school.”

Because of the short time, it could cause families to worry about how they’re going to get it all done. But events like Community Wash Day help with some of the chores.

“We do this throughout the year to help kids have a clean start when going back to school,” Patton said.

Those needing one of the services offered by Safe Place, Inc., can reach out to Patton.

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