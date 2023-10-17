Sales tax collections in Starkville continue on steady increase

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville continues to see a steady increase in sales tax collections.

The 7% sales tax collections have increased every year since 2014.

Right now, the latest numbers from September show Starkville sitting more than $121,000 more in sales tax than this time last year.

The city has a 2% food and beverage tax and a 2% hotel/motel tax.

The food and beverage numbers took a dip in 2020 but have rebounded above pre-pandemic levels.

In fact, collections for the restaurant tax are more than $130,000 above this time last year.

These tax collections fund city services and are used for parks and recreation and other improvements in town.

