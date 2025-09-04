Saltillo man arrested after 4-month investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A four-month investigation in Tupelo resulted in the arrest of a Saltillo man.

Gerry D. Scruggs is in the Lee County Jail, charged with Grand Larceny.

The investigation began on April 30 when Tupelo Police took a report of the theft of four sets of tires and wheels from R and R Tire Express on West Main Street.

Investigators identified Scruggs as a suspect and tracked him down on August 31.

He has been charged with one count of Grand Larceny.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

