Saltillo pd hosts Kids N Cops event to help build relationships in the community

Saltillo hosts event for sixth year

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – Kids throughout Lee County had a chance to visit with officers from different agencies.

Saltillo City Park was packed for the sixth annual “Kids N Cops” event. First responders had their fire trucks, police cars and sheriff’s cars on hand for the hands on experience.

There were also bouncy houses, and different organizations and businesses were giving away goodies to the guests.

Organizers say the event is a way to build relationships between the police and young people.

” Here at Saltillo Police we strive toward not only traffic enforcement, but also service. So this is a chance for our youth to come and get a up close look at law officers who keep our community safe, whether it be Saltillo, Verona, Plantersville, throughout the county. Our sheriff, always has cars out here to support youth, Tupelo has some cars, Baldwyn, Verona, it takes a team to bring this event together,” said Officer Deundre Poole, with the Saltillo P.D.

Free hot dogs and shirts were provided. And the “Blind Eye DJ” kept things pumping with music during the event.