Saltillo police chief retires after serving over 20 years in law enforcement

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo’s police chief is retiring after more than 20 years in law enforcement.

Chief Dan McKinney began his career in Tupelo in the late 1990s, becoming a full-time officer in 2001.

McKinney worked as a K-9 handler, a SWAT team member, and a member of the Special Operations Group. He was also an instructor at the police academy.

McKinney became chief at Saltillo 18 months ago, and he has overseen equipment and technology upgrades.

He said it has been an honor to work in law enforcement all these years.

“This area is still pro-police, for the most part. I will tell you this, we are all not perfect, we all make mistakes, police departments make mistakes, and police officers make mistakes. Overall, 99.9% of officers are doing good and here for the community, but with that, we still have a 99.9% approval and support, in this area, especially within the city of Saltillo,” said McKinney.

McKinney’s final day will be December 30. Rusty Haynes, a former Tupelo Police Officer will take over as Saltillo’s new chief that same day.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter