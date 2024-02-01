Saltillo police officer named Officer of the Year

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Saltillo police officer got a big honor during the annual Northeast Mississippi Crimestoppers awards lunch.

Sergeant Cody Moore was named “Officer of the Year” during the lunch this afternoon in Belden. Moore was recognized for his dedication to his job.

Moore is a United States Army veteran who worked with the Corinth Police Department before coming to Saltillo PD.

Moore grew up in Saltillo and said it was a privilege to work in his hometown.

“Just the fact I get to go out and help people. No day is ever the same. I joke with my family all the time that I’m a marriage therapist, just about everything to a doctor,” said Moore.

Other awards given out included the Lifetime Service award, which went to retired Lee County Constable Phil Gann.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter