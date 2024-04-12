Update: McIntosh captured – Saltillo shooting investigation and manhunt

Update: Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson confirms to WCBI that McIntosh is in custody. We will have more information tonight on WCBI News.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A manhunt is underway near Saltillo where an Arkansas man is accused of shooting someone and then fleeing into the woods.

The bizarre incident happened this morning on Ridge Farm Road.

Lee County 911 received several calls about gunfire in the area. A short time later a man called for help after he was shot in the leg.

When deputies arrived they found a black truck pulling a camper. Both were stuck in the front yard of someone’s home on Ridge Farm Road.

After talking with witnesses, investigators believe Michael McIntosh, 39, of Pocahontas, Arkansas ran into the woods after the shooting.

Deputies searched the truck and the camper and found at least 14 guns.

However, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson believes McIntosh is still armed.

Tupelo PD’s Special Operations Group assisted in the search, using a drone and K-9 officer. MHP, MBN, and Sherman PD also assisted in the search.

Johnson says McIntosh has no known connection to the area.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.