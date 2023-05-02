Saltillo to get new fire station with help from county, state

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – The fastest-growing city in Lee County will get a new fire station, and more than half the money is already pledged.

The property markers are in place on one point two acres of land at the north end of the Turner Industrial Park.

The parcel will be the site of a new fire station for the city of Saltillo.

“With the growth of Saltillo we needed a new fire department more centrally located in the city,” said Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham.

The mayor said the project is a joint effort between the county and state. The Legislature set aside $1 million for the new fire station, and the county donated the land. There is also $100,000 from ARPA funds, the rest will come from general obligation bonds.

The new station will also have room for a ladder truck. Earlier this year, the state fire ratings bureau said the current department, adjoining City Hall, had exceeded its capacity and needed a ladder truck. A ladder truck will not fit in the current fire station, which is more than twenty years old.

Grantham said the new fire station will serve the city well as it continues to grow.

“Since the year 2000, we have almost doubled in size, we are 49.2% growth since 2000,” Grantham said.

Early this summer, dirt will be brought in to raise the site level with the road. Construction on the new fire station should start in May 2024.

Dirt work to get the site construction ready will cost about $100,000. Construction of the new fire station will take about a year.

