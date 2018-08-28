Saltillo Water Woes Continue

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – The water woes in Saltillo continue after city leaders say it’s going to take longer and cost more to switch the city’s drinking water back to the Tombigbee River.

Mayor Rex Smith says it’s going to cost more than $50,000 to connect to the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District.

The city switched residents to well water, aiming to save enough money to buy a $500,000 water tower.

The city is now considering borrowing money from the U.S Department of Agriculture to finance the water tower and expand water lines.

The mayor says Saltillo probably won’t sign a contract with the water district until its new budget year which begins October 1st.