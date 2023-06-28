Salvation Army in Columbus welcomes new leader

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Salvation Army in Columbus is welcoming a new leader.

Captain Thomas Johnson is coming to Columbus from Lafayette, Louisiana.

He will be over many different aspects of the Salvation Army, from the Family Store to the church. He wants to make the community more aware of all the different aspects of the charity, specifically the church. They have services every Sunday at 10 and Bible studies throughout the week.

His goal is to serve the community and help those in need in the community.

“My goal is to provide a hand up to our neighbors, not a handout. So the people that come through our doors, we want to give them those necessities, the things that they need but we want them to realize that we also want you to be able to sustain yourself too. So these are just things that help you along the way, but we really want you to be able to sustain yourself,” said Johnson.

Salvation Army operates entirely off of donations, so they are usually welcoming of donations.

