Salvation Army looking for bell ringer volunteers in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a familiar sound during the holiday season: Salvation Army bell ringers.

And the organization needs more volunteers in Starkville.

This year’s Christmas Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday, November 25th.

There will be two kettles at Walmart Supercenter and one at Kroger.

The Salvation Army needs bell ringers at those locations from 9:00am to 7:00pm every day except Sundays.

If your organization is interested in participating you can contact the Salvation Army in Starkville.

The Red Kettle Campaign will wrap up on Christmas Eve.