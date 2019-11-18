Salvation Army preparing for Thanksgiving meal

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving may be 10 days away, but volunteers are making sure Tupelo’s Salvation Army is ready to feed thousands on the holiday.

Volunteers spent several hours preparing green bean casseroles for the Thanksgiving feeding.

The casseroles will be frozen until next week, when hundreds of volunteers will help prepare lunch for the annual outreach.

The Salvation Army expects to feed about 4,000 people Thanksgiving Day at the Carnation Street Community Center.

“To me this is Thanksgiving, because it’s a time to help somebody, serve somebody and maybe make a difference in their life,” said Jennie Lynn Johnson.

Johnson started the annual Thanksgiving feeding more than 50 years ago, by cooking the meal at her house, but the outreach soon outgrew her kitchen.

Volunteers are needed Thanksgiving morning. All you have to do is show up at the Tupelo Salvation Army. Feeding begins at 10:30 a.m.