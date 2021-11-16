Sam Williams provides insight on how Ole Miss turned things around defensively:

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Offense has never been a problem for Ole Miss but questions always remained with the defense. But eleven weeks into the season, those questions have been answered. Ole Miss leads the Southeastern Conference in sacks with 35. Senior defensive end Sam Williams broke the school’s single season sack record by week 10. On Saturday, it was the defense that led Ole Miss to victory securing two 4th quarter turnovers against 11th ranked Texas A&M. Williams credits the experienced guys on the defense for this year’s turnaround