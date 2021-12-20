Sandman Bedding is bringing its manufacturing operations to Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A king-size investment is coming to Lee County. And it should have at least 25 people sleeping better at night.

Sandman Bedding is bringing its manufacturing operations to Lee County.

Sandman produces mattresses, mattress toppers, and pillows for e-commerce and retail customers, under the Nest and Wild brands.

The company is investing 2 point 3 million dollars in Belden to renovate an existing 70 thousand square foot facility.

The move will also be bringing in 25 new jobs to the area.

Sandman also has plans to design and manufacture sleep products for other brands.

Sandman expects to begin operations at the Belden plant in January, and begin hiring in the Summer.