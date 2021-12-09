Santa Claus put a special mailbox in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s time to get your letters ready to head to the North Pole.

Santa called and asked Main Street Columbus if he could put a special mailbox in Downtown Columbus.

Kids can drop their letters off at any time until December 18th at 10 p.m.

Santa will come to pick up the letters and take them to the North Pole to read.

You can find the mailbox at Leadership Plaza right across the street from WCBI.

Families are invited to take pictures and share them as you drop off your letters to Santa.