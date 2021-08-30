Scammers are asking victims to send payment apps, such as Cash App

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An old scam is changing with the times.

There have been several reports in West Point and Clay County of Scammers calling people, claiming to be law enforcement or court employees.

The newer twist of this scam is now they instruct the intended victim to send the money using payment apps, such as Cash App.

If you’ve received one of these calls or know someone who has, call the West Point Police Department.