Scattered rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The stationary front will keep the uncertainty for the rain chances higher. Rain will be occasional and isolated for the next several days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers stick around for the SW and southern portions of the viewing area. Low temps will be in the middle 60s.

THU/FRI: Confidence remains on the lower side as weak zonal flow aloft prevails, but embedded spokes of energy will occasionally spark off some scattered rain. Friday may better slightly drier than Thursday. Highs should be knocked down several degrees into the middle 80s.

WEEKEND: It still looks soggy at times, but not a washout! Expect a mostly cloudy sky both days with about a 40-50% chance for rain.